This Week’s Vitamins: “Always Do Your Best, Then Do It Again” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

October 26th- October 30th

Monday, October 26th: “Doing the Work is the shortcut”

Tuesday, October 27th: “If it’s not bringing Value to your life, You don’t need it”

Wednesday, October 28th: “In order to get back on track you have to get Focused, You can do it “

Thursday, October 29th: “Always Do Your Best, Then do it Again”

Friday, October 30th: “Trying to make everyone else Happy is the #1 way to make yourself Unhappy”

