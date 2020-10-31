CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
This Week’s Vitamins: “Always Do Your Best, Then Do It Again” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

 October 26th- October 30th

Monday, October 26th: “Doing the Work is the shortcut”

 

Tuesday, October 27th: “If it’s not bringing Value to your life, You don’t need it”

 

Wednesday, October 28th: “In order to get back on track you have to get Focused, You can do it “

 

Thursday, October 29th: “Always Do Your Best, Then do it Again”

 

Friday, October 30th: “Trying to make everyone else Happy is the #1 way to make yourself Unhappy”

 

 

This Week's Vitamins: "Always Do Your Best, Then Do It Again" + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

