Chappelle Show plus MORE Head To Netflix, For The WIN!

Saturday Night Live - Season 42

Just what we all needed after all of the drama of 2020! All 28-episodes of Chappelle’s Show hit the streaming service on Sunday. Returning to the public eye in 2015, Chappelle signed a multi-year content deal with Netflix and has so far put out five stand-up specials on the platform. AND now we can relive comedic history every night on Netflix! Check out the full list of whats new on Netflix via TIME.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in November 2020

Available November 1

M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?, season 2

Available November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

Mother

Available November 4

Love and Anarchy

Available November 5

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Operation Christmas Drop

Paranormal

Available November 6

Citation

Country Ever After

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench

Available November 9

Undercover, season 2

Available November 10

Dash & Lily

Trash Truck

Available November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

The Liberator

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born

