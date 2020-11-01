Chappelle Show plus MORE Head To Netflix, For The WIN!

Just what we all needed after all of the drama of 2020! All 28-episodes of Chappelle’s Show hit the streaming service on Sunday. Returning to the public eye in 2015, Chappelle signed a multi-year content deal with Netflix and has so far put out five stand-up specials on the platform. AND now we can relive comedic history every night on Netflix! Check out the full list of whats new on Netflix via TIME.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in November 2020

Available November 1

M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?, season 2 Available November 3 Felix Lobrecht: Hype Mother Available November 4 Love and Anarchy Available November 5 Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? Operation Christmas Drop Paranormal Available November 6 Citation Country Ever After La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench Available November 9 Undercover, season 2 Available November 10 Dash & Lily Trash Truck Available November 11 Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun The Liberator Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born What We Wanted Available November 12 Ludo Available November 13 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey The Life Ahead The Minions of Midas Available November 15 The Crown, season 4 Available November 17 The Boss Baby: Back in Business, season 4 We Are the Champions Available November 18 El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies, season 2 Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas Available November 19 The Princess Switch: Switched Again Available November 20 Alien Xmas Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine If Anything Happens I Love You Voices of Fire Available November 22 Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square Available November 23 Shawn Mendes: In Wonder Available November 24 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son Hillbilly Elegy Wonderoos Available November 25 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Great Pretender, season 2 Available November 26 Mosul Available November 27 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas The Call Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Don’t Listen Sugar Rush Christmas, season 2 Überweihnachten / Over Christmas Virgin River, season 2 La Belva / The Beast Available November 28 The Uncanny Counter Available November 29 Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! Available November 30 A Love So Beautiful Finding Agnes Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2020 READ MORE

