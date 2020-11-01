Chappelle Show plus MORE Head To Netflix, For The WIN!

Just what we all needed after all of the drama of 2020! All 28-episodes of Chappelle’s Show hit the streaming service on Sunday. Returning to the public eye in 2015, Chappelle signed a multi-year content deal with Netflix and has so far put out five stand-up specials on the platform. AND now we can relive comedic history every night on Netflix! Check out the full list of whats new on Netflix via TIME.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in November 2020
Available November 1
M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?, season 2
Available November 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
Mother
Available November 4
Love and Anarchy
Available November 5
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
Operation Christmas Drop
Paranormal
Available November 6
Citation
Country Ever After
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench
Available November 9
Undercover, season 2
Available November 10
Dash & Lily
Trash Truck
Available November 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
The Liberator
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born