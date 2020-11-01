CLOSE
Movies
HomeMovies

What is The Scariest Movie Of All Time?

Evil Clown Series

Source: Renee Keith / Getty

Just in time for Halloween: Researchers have scientifically determined the scariest horror flick of all time. Hooking 50 people of different ages up to heart rate monitors and subjecting them to 120 hours of scary movies in 5.1 surround sound. Check out the list and write below!

Source

Sometimes the very best horror is simple. It doesn’t need multiple locations, spectacular gore effects, or CGI ghosts. Instead, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, starring Emile Hirsch and a perfectly on-form Brian Cox, is a beautifully minimalist, not to mention terrifying, affair. When an unidentified body arrives with a coroner, he settles down to a night of unravelling precisely what happened to her. To stay spoiler-free, it would be safe to say that she’s not like any other body he has ever encountered and quickly becomes a dangerous puzzle as her secrets reveal themselves.

read more here 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer
Chappelle Show plus MORE Head To Netflix, For…
 1 hour ago
11.01.20
A composite of a church in England.
What is The Scariest Movie Of All Time?
 1 hour ago
10.31.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 15 hours ago
10.31.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 16 hours ago
10.31.20
Photos
Close