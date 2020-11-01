CLOSE
Pusha T Fires Off At Lil Wayne

Pusha T

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Twitter dragged Lil Wayne all night after he posted a photo of himself and Donald Trump.

In his post he said he met and spoke to Donald Trump about his Platinum Plan and Criminal Reform. Pusha-T entered the chat in a post and delete on Twitter but not before the Social Media Investigators snatched a screen shot of it.

PUSHA T CHECKS LIL WAYNE MEETING PRESIDENT

King Push went to his Twitter page and didn’t hold back on questioning Lil Wayne’s logic. T questioned why Wayne wouldn’t support presidential candidate Joe Biden and his tax plan but accepted getting taxed for decades through Cash Money Records and label CEO Birdman.

“Wayne complaining about Biden tax plan but had no issue when Birdman did it to him for 30 years.”

