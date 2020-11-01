Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor’s Death Sues Her Boyfriend

Sgt Jonathan Mattingly is the officer who was shot in the leg during the March 13th raid into the home of Breonna Taylor. Kenneth Walker, Breonna’s boyfriend, stated he shot Mattingly thinking the home was being broken into. Mattingly has filed a counterclaim against Walker alleging assault, battery, and emotional distress. This is absolutely absurd in my opinion. But read more below to come up with your own ideal

Louisville police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot in the leg during the deadly March 13 raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment, filed a lawsuit against her boyfriend alleging assault, battery and emotional distress.

The suit claims that Kenneth Walker‘s conduct was “outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality” when he fired a shot that night, which police have said struck Mattingly in the thigh.

“Walker did intentionally shoot Mattingly or acted recklessly in firing his pistol in the direction of the Police Officers who were serving a search warrant,” the suit states.

