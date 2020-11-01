CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kanye Writes Letter To The Future

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc   

 

With days to go before the 2020 election, Kanye West is pulling out all the stops in his bid for the White House. The rapper took out two full pages in the New York Times on Friday for a political advertisement touting his campaign. Titled “Dear Future,” Kayne outlines his vision for America stressing a focus on prayer, writing, “In our future, we will H.E.A.L. Hold Everyone Accountable to Love.”

Source 

 

KANYE WEST’S FUTURE MESSAGE

Yeezy went to his Twitter page to unload the must-read piece. Kanye’s open message included everything from religious references and the value of families to world peace.

“Dear Future by Kanye West. Dear Future, I still believe in your. Even in our darkest moments, We believe. We believe in a world at peace. We believe in our people. We believe in our families. We will see families anchoring on flight. Our future holds a better America. In our future, we will H.E.A.L. Hold Everyone Accountable to Love.” -Kanye West’s Twitter

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer
Chappelle Show plus MORE Head To Netflix, For…
 1 hour ago
11.01.20
A composite of a church in England.
What is The Scariest Movie Of All Time?
 1 hour ago
10.31.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 15 hours ago
10.31.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 16 hours ago
10.31.20
Photos
Close