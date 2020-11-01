Kanye Writes Letter To The Future

With days to go before the 2020 election, Kanye West is pulling out all the stops in his bid for the White House. The rapper took out two full pages in the New York Times on Friday for a political advertisement touting his campaign. Titled “Dear Future,” Kayne outlines his vision for America stressing a focus on prayer, writing, “In our future, we will H.E.A.L. Hold Everyone Accountable to Love.”

KANYE WEST’S FUTURE MESSAGE

Yeezy went to his Twitter page to unload the must-read piece. Kanye’s open message included everything from religious references and the value of families to world peace.

“Dear Future by Kanye West. Dear Future, I still believe in your. Even in our darkest moments, We believe. We believe in a world at peace. We believe in our people. We believe in our families. We will see families anchoring on flight. Our future holds a better America. In our future, we will H.E.A.L. Hold Everyone Accountable to Love.” -Kanye West’s Twitter

