Who’s Cappin?! Moniece Slaughter’s Not So Enthusiastic “That Was A Fun Time” Comment About Shaq [WATCH]

Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood star and Lil’ Fizz’s baby mama Moniece Slaughter is speaking out on her sex life.  She recalled the time that had sexual relations with Shaquille O’Neal.  She had a lot but still so little to say.

In the interview she says, “He himself is huge, right? And I’m 5’2″. He’s 7’1″, so we had to get a little creative at times,” she said. “That was a fun time in my life.”

Do you think she’s cappin’?

