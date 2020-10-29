CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 29, 2020: Black Power at the Polls — Coronavirus Chronicles — High-Interest Rate Loans

1. Black Power at the Polls

What You Need To Know:

The messages of civic engagement and political action are getting across to Black people of all ages during this election season.

2. Kansas City Activist Keiajah Gabbrell Calls Out Police Chief, Board Members in Viral Video

What You Need To Know:

In a video that went viral on Tuesday, Kansas City activist Keiajah Gabbrell held back no punches at a Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

3. Coronavirus Update: New Stimulus Package Deal Won’t Happen Before Election Day

 

4. Coronavirus Chronicles: Three Generations In One Home During The Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

I am currently in lockdown mode during the COVID19 Pandemic with my 82-year-old mother and 17-year-old son, and these 7 months have been nothing less than eye opening.

5. Could A Nationwide Cap On High-Interest Rate Loans Be Coming?

What You Need To Know:

Senators from Oregon, Ohio, Maryland and Rhode Island introduced the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit legislation, which has a nationwide interest rate on consumer loans at 36%.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 29, 2020: Black Power at the Polls — Coronavirus Chronicles — High-Interest Rate Loans  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
11 items
Kim Kardashian Dragged For Mask-Free Luxury Pandemic Birthday…
 15 hours ago
10.29.20
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday
Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor, H.E.R., & Brandy Collab…
 15 hours ago
10.28.20
MGK In Indy
MGK Says He’s As Impactful As Lil Baby,…
 15 hours ago
10.28.20
Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands…
 15 hours ago
10.29.20
Photos
Close