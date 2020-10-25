Joe Exotic Sells Carole Baskin Briefs From Prison

Even in jail Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are battling it out. This time Carole is angry over an underwear line Joe is pushing called “Carole Baskin Briefs.” The “Carole Baskin Briefs” are a part of his “REVENGE” fashion line with Odaingerous streetwear. TMZ reports that the soft launch for the briefs garnered over $20,000 in online sales and the best sellers have been the “Casket Baskin briefs” which go for $29.00. Let me find the order link…for a friend! lol

Carole Baskin is fighting to take her rival down and she means business. With the help of her legal team, Carole sent an incarcerated Joe Exotic a cease and desist letter. The is also demanding for an immediate sales and distribution stop.

Joe recently teamed up with Odaingerous to drop his “ REVENGE” fashion collection. The dispute is over limited-edition underwear marked as “Casket Baskin Briefs” for $29.00.The Underwear grossed $20,000 in online sales during its launch.

“Joe and the brand have no right to make money off her name,” Carole said. Carol’s legal team has requested a full sales breakdown of all sales made using her brand, image, or likeness and plan to take legal action if the merch isn’t removed from the company’s inventory.

