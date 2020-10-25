Rapper Young Buck Arrested Days After Girlfriends Arrest

Oh how I would have loved to be a fly on the wall for whatever led up to this altercation. This is days after his girlfriend was arrested and charged with firing a gun at him. He is being held on several charges including domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000 and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held on a $60,000 bond.

Source

Tennessee native and “Straight Outta Cashville” rapper, “Young Buck” has been arrested in Sumner County, days after investigators say his girlfriend was charged for firing a gun at him.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said David Darnell Brown, known by his stage name “Young Buck,” is jailed in the county on several charges, including domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000 and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Sumner County jail on a $60,000 bond.

No information was immediately released by investigators about the basis for the charges.

Brown’s girlfriend, Lucresia Neil was arrested Tuesday on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. The sheriff’s office said she fired shots at him in the Tower Hill subdivision of Hendersonville.

