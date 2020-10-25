CLOSE
The First Murder Hornet Nest Found In US

As if it couldn’t, 2020 officially just got a bit scarier as the first “murder hornet” nest has been found in the US. Washington State officials made the discovery in Blaine while chasing the giant insects around the border with Canada. The VERY last thing we needed this year!

The “murder hornets” were first spotted in the state late last year, and entomologists have since been on alert for the massive insects, which can devastate honey bee populations.

MORE: ‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in USAfter weeks of trapping and searching, Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologists located what they said is the first nest of its kind in the U.S., in Blaine, north of Seattle near the Canadian border.

