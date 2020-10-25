Travis Scott Has ANOTHER New Job!

If this rap thing ever stops paying the bills, at least Travis Scott has something to fall back on.

Scott has signed a deal with Sony to become Playstation’s new strategic creative partner, the company announced Friday.

The announcement comes just a month after the Grammy-winning rapper began a partnership with McDonald’s that saw the franchise add a “Cactus Jack” meal to its menu. Earlier this year, a record 12 million people signed on for the debut of Scott’s song “Astronomical” on the video game Fortnite. It’s safe to say Travis ain’t missing no money!

Ahead of the official arrival of the PlayStation 5, Sony has now announced Travis Scott as the new Strategic Creative Partner for its PlayStation division.

In a blog post, Sony PlayStation noted that the partnership was born out of La Flame being a PlayStation fan. Coming together through a mutual passion for gaming and creativity, PlayStation looks to collaborate with the global superstar and his Cactus Jack brand on innovative projects aimed at its loyal fandom.

