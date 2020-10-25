CLOSE
Games
HomeGames

Travis Scott Has ANOTHER New Job!

Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness

Source: Mitchell & Ness / Mitchell & Ness

If this rap thing ever stops paying the bills, at least Travis Scott has something to fall back on.

Scott has signed a deal with Sony to become Playstation’s new strategic creative partner, the company announced Friday.

The announcement comes just a month after the Grammy-winning rapper began a partnership with McDonald’s that saw the franchise add a “Cactus Jack” meal to its menu. Earlier this year, a record 12 million people signed on for the debut of Scott’s song “Astronomical” on the video game Fortnite. It’s safe to say Travis ain’t missing no money!

Ahead of the official arrival of the PlayStation 5Sony has now announced Travis Scott as the new Strategic Creative Partner for its PlayStation division.

In a blog post, Sony PlayStation noted that the partnership was born out of La Flame being a PlayStation fan. Coming together through a mutual passion for gaming and creativity, PlayStation looks to collaborate with the global superstar and his Cactus Jack brand on innovative projects aimed at its loyal fandom.

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Travis Scott
Travis Scott Has ANOTHER New Job!
 34 mins ago
10.24.20
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Shares First Pic Of Newborn Son…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019
Summer Walker & London On Da Track “Officially”…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
11 items
Russian Disinformation Peddler Rudy Giuliani Caught With His…
 2 days ago
10.23.20
Photos
Close