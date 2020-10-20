Meek Mill Confirms New Album This Year

This year may have been a rough one in a variety of ways, but damned if it didn’t lead to some great music across the board. And it’s not over yet. Several high profile projects are still set to arrive, including releases from Drake, J. Cole, and Meek Mill — with the latter having confirmed as much on Twitter yesterday. Though he neglected to share any further details on the matter, Meek did reveal that he’d be dropping off his new album before 2020 wraps up.
