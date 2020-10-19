Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Confirms New Drop On The Way + Taraji P. Henson Is Officially A Single Woman

Beyhivers, I hope your coins are in order!

The QuickSilva Show
| 10.19.20
Dismiss
Adidas x IVY PARK promo photo

Source: Adidas/IVY PARK / Adidas/IVY PARK

Beyoncé Confirms New Drop On The Way

Beyhivers, I hope your coins are in order because Beyonce just confirmed more IVY PARK DRIP drops on October 30th.  We all know what happened last time; the website crashed, everything sold out with limited pieces in stores. Although we haven’t gotten a peek at any actual garments, we surely expect everything to sell out in record time. Pandemic or not.

View this post on Instagram

DRIP 2 October 30

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

More From The QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva: First Look At Chadwick Boseman’s Last Film “Ma Rainey Black Bottom” Drops

 

Taraji and Kelvin in Los Cabos

Source: Nobu Hotel Los Cabos / Nobu

Taraji P Henson is officially a single woman!

Well, she probably has been for a while now- but this is the first time we are hearing it from the source herself. Her recent birthday celebrations had fans wondering about her former fiancé’ #KelvinHayden being absent from all the festivities. Taraji says she is indeed single and things just didn’t work out, even though she was willing to go to therapy.

Taraji P. Henson Birthday Photos Show’s Us She’s Aging Like Some Fine Wine!

9 photos Launch gallery

Taraji P. Henson Birthday Photos Show’s Us She’s Aging Like Some Fine Wine!

Continue reading Taraji P. Henson Birthday Photos Show’s Us She’s Aging Like Some Fine Wine!

Taraji P. Henson Birthday Photos Show’s Us She’s Aging Like Some Fine Wine!

[caption id="attachment_2983399" align="alignnone" width="723"] Source: Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] Taraji P. Henson has recently celebrated her 50th birthday and is breaking necks! The Empire actress took a trip down to Mexico to celebrate her birthday in the beautiful Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. During the celebration was a lot of bottling popping, good food, and some thirst traps! Alongside the rest of the world, we need the Coronavirus to go away so we can get our Taraji P on! Check out Taraji P. Henson birthday photos without your jaw-dropping…we challenge you. 9 Black-Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over RELATED: Ashanti Is Social Distancing &amp; Making It Look Sexy! [Photos] RELATED: Philly Actor Hakeem From Empire Allegedly Caught Cheating And The Receipts Get Leaked [Video] Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go  

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Confirms New Drop On The Way + Taraji P. Henson Is Officially A Single Woman  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Cardi B Off Set
Cardi B Deletes Twitter After Fans Harass Her…
 6 hours ago
10.19.20
TRIED IT: Morphe’s Brow Crush Tinted Brow Gel…
 13 hours ago
10.19.20
Ayesha Curry Trades In Her Darker Hair For…
 14 hours ago
10.19.20
T.I. Talks New Album ‘Libra,’ Female Rap, An…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
Photos
Close