T.I. joins The Morning Hustle to discuss his latest project “The L.I.B.R.A” which features Lil Baby, Young Thug, 21 Savage, and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It’s been a while since we got a new project from the Grand Hustler, and he discusses why he made this project, as well as his kids being “finally ready” to join him on this project. Both Deyjah & Domani make an appearance on the project, with “Dejah’s Conclusion” & Domani featured on “Family Connect”.

Besides the album, we dive into some trending topics like his thoughts on Ice Cube meeting with Trump and his team to discuss the ‘Contract with Black America’, and if T.I. and his team would ever sit down to talk policies with the Republican party. He specifically tells us what he’d say if he had the chance to have that one-on-one, but because of the rhetoric that continues to come out of the White House, it would be hard to actually do it, even though they have reached out recently.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

TIP talks about the importance of ownership when it comes to music and content, as well as offering up some advice for anybody coming up like him in 2020 and how they can follow and capitalize on their dreams.

Watch our the full interview with The Morning Hustle and T.i. and make sure you go stream his new album “The L.I.B.R.A” now!

SEE ALSO: Daphne Maxwell Reid Talks Upcoming Fresh Prince Reunion, Favorite Memories, & The Iconic Theme Song [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Alicia Keys Shares The Vibes She Needed To Create Latest Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

T.I. On Working With His Kids On ‘The L.I.B.R.A’ & If He Would Meet With Trump Like Ice Cube [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: