Cardi B Reveals Why She Decided To Take Offset Back After Filing For Divorce

While their relationship has always been pretty tumultuous, fans were still shocked to see Cardi B file for divorce from her husband of 3 years, Offset.

After the filing, the Bronx native seemed pretty dead set on sticking to that decision, posting about being single and defending her estranged husband for being “a dumbazz, not a bad man.” But just a few weeks after she filed, Cardi’s 28th birthday rolled around, and it looks like that’s all the couple needed to make their relationship good again. Following Offset’s extravagant birthday gift and their crazy weekend in Las Vegas, the rappers look more together than they’ve ever been, and fans–obviously–took notice.

All of the rumors surrounding the status of their relationship prompted Cardi to hop on Instagram Live and explain why she let her guard down and decided to give Offset another chance.

“I just be starting to miss [him]. It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d**k,” Cardi revealed. Then, she explained that their celebrity status doesn’t make her and Offset exempt from the same emotions we all feel. “We’re some really typical two young motherfu**ers, got married early. … We’re not no different than y’all fu**ing dysfunctional ass relationships,” she continued. “We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”

Cardi B explains why she took Offset back. pic.twitter.com/YqZjjW8kOA — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) October 14, 2020

After filing for divorce last month, Cardi told her fans that her motive for wanting to leave wasn’t rooted in Offset’s infidelity, which had been a problem in the past. This time, the rapper said they weren’t seeing eye-to-eye and she was tired of fighting with her partner.

We’ll see if Belcalis letting her guard down means the divorce is off, or if she’s just putting off the divorce a little bit longer.

