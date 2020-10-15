CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: One Person Dead After Crash In Winton Hills

Let us pray for those affected by the car crash in Winton Hills. According to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

 

Via FOX19

Emergency crews responded to the 4800 block of Gray Road for a report of a car accident with possible entrapment. They arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle on its top. The person inside that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the fire department. Two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: One Person Dead After Crash In Winton Hills  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kehlani
Kehlani Tells Why She Unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion
 5 hours ago
10.15.20
The Divorce is Off! Cardi B Announces She…
 11 hours ago
10.15.20
Nipsey Hussle In St Louis
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Sues The Crips
 1 day ago
10.14.20
21 Savage Runnin Video
21 Savage’s ‘Savage Mode 2’ Debuts At #1
 1 day ago
10.14.20
Photos
Close