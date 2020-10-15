Kehlani Tells Why She Unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion

CLOSE
Rumors started flying after it was reported that Kehlani had recently unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion on IG. Considering the fact that Kehlani rode for Megan in the past, even removing Tory Lanez from her album to support the Houston rapper, the move was surprising. People began to share their theories as to what happened but, thankfully, the Bay Area artist is clearing everything up.

“I am unfollowing everyone and starting at zero, Instagram only lets you go a certain amount at a time. I am trying to get to zero to start over again. I followed 2300 people.”

[caption id="attachment_915678" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Cardi B is having quite a day. The Bronx rapper, who celebrated an extra litty birthday despite the pandemic, apparently leaked her own nude to the Internets, and its been running rampant on timelines ever since. Reportedly, Cardi B dropped a pic that featured both of her ample areolas (not that there's anything wrong with that—and the trolls are on notice) on Instagram, and she promptly deleted it. But this is the Internet, and that pic was screen capped instantly and started making the rounds. Soon enough, Cardi addressed the incident herself via a shared piece of audio. https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1316084842979823619 "Lord, lord why the f*ck did you have to make me so f*cking stupid and retarded?," said Bardi, who also caught some flack for her use of the "R-word." "Why, why why why? Ya know what, I'm not going to beat myself up about." But Cardi chalked up the L to the game and is already moving on. "I'm not going to even think about it," she added, "It is what it is. Sh*t happens. Umm, f*ck it, it's not even the first time. I mean used to f*cking be stripper so whatever. Aye Dios mio!" While Cardi might not be thinking about it, Twitter is already going hamburger with the jokes and memes. Why are y'all like this? But we must add that dudes who have never seen a titty in the real world are telling on themselves. See more of these jokes below. https://twitter.com/bIondiewasabi/status/1316454306787270661  

