Daphne Maxwell Reid Talks Upcoming Fresh Prince Reunion, Favorite Memories, & The Iconic Theme Song [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Lightskin or the “new” Aunt Viv aka Daphne Maxwell Reid from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reflects on memories from over 30 years ago of being on the iconic show. She remembers her first episode, the backlash of being the new auntie on screen, and the family atmosphere with the cast.

Aunt Viv shares what we can expect from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion from the behind the scenes, surprise guests, and crazy untold stories.

