Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Sues The Crips

Nipsey’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, just filed suit against Crips LLC — you read that right, the gang’s gone corporate — over the rights to Hussle’s “The Marathon Continues” slogan. According to the new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the estate claims the Crips organization filed a couple trademarks for the phrase last year — one for various services and another for clothing — despite Hussle’s family owning several ‘Marathon’ trademarks of their own related to Nip’s well-known clothing store.
