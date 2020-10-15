CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
HomeTatum Takeover

Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Sues The Crips

Nipsey Hussle DTLR

Source: Daniel Bailey / Radio One

Nipsey’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, just filed suit against Crips LLC — you read that right, the gang’s gone corporate — over the rights to Hussle’s “The Marathon Continues” slogan. According to the new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the estate claims the Crips organization filed a couple trademarks for the phrase last year — one for various services and another for clothing — despite Hussle’s family owning several ‘Marathon’ trademarks of their own related to Nip’s well-known clothing store.

Cardi B

Cardi B's Leaks Own Ample Areola Nude On Accident, Mammary Meme Mayhem Ensues

16 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B's Leaks Own Ample Areola Nude On Accident, Mammary Meme Mayhem Ensues

Continue reading Cardi B’s Leaks Own Ample Areola Nude On Accident, Mammary Meme Mayhem Ensues

Cardi B's Leaks Own Ample Areola Nude On Accident, Mammary Meme Mayhem Ensues

[caption id="attachment_915678" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Cardi B is having quite a day. The Bronx rapper, who celebrated an extra litty birthday despite the pandemic, apparently leaked her own nude to the Internets, and its been running rampant on timelines ever since. Reportedly, Cardi B dropped a pic that featured both of her ample areolas (not that there's anything wrong with that—and the trolls are on notice) on Instagram, and she promptly deleted it. But this is the Internet, and that pic was screen capped instantly and started making the rounds. Soon enough, Cardi addressed the incident herself via a shared piece of audio. https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1316084842979823619 "Lord, lord why the f*ck did you have to make me so f*cking stupid and retarded?," said Bardi, who also caught some flack for her use of the "R-word." "Why, why why why? Ya know what, I'm not going to beat myself up about." But Cardi chalked up the L to the game and is already moving on. "I'm not going to even think about it," she added, "It is what it is. Sh*t happens. Umm, f*ck it, it's not even the first time. I mean used to f*cking be stripper so whatever. Aye Dios mio!" While Cardi might not be thinking about it, Twitter is already going hamburger with the jokes and memes. Why are y'all like this? But we must add that dudes who have never seen a titty in the real world are telling on themselves. See more of these jokes below. https://twitter.com/bIondiewasabi/status/1316454306787270661  

Nipsey Hussle

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Nipsey Hussle In St Louis
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Sues The Crips
 1 hour ago
10.14.20
21 Savage Runnin Video
21 Savage’s ‘Savage Mode 2’ Debuts At #1
 2 hours ago
10.14.20
Michael B. Jordan Posted A Thirst Trap Photo…
 8 hours ago
10.14.20
Closed AMC Theater
AMC Theatres Says It Will Be Out of…
 20 hours ago
10.14.20
Photos
Close