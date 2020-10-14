CLOSE
Gucci Mane Drops His Second Book!

Congratulations to Gucci Mane on the release of his second book The Gucci Mane Guide To Greatness. Gucci’s first book was released three years ago, and It was really good! I’m looking forward to reading his guide to greatness! On top of the book;He has a new mixtape dropping on Friday

Gucci Mane previously released the New York Times best-selling book The Autobiography of Gucci Mane. The 2017 release has gone on to become one of the most successful pieces of literature ever published by a rapper.

Earlier this year, the prolific Atlanta icon assured fans that his second book would be released before the end of the year and, despite the pandemic, he has stuck true to his word, publishing The Gucci Mane Guide To Greatness today.

