LeBron Buys 6 Year Old Daughter A House

It’s good to be the daughter of the NBA’s LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star and former Cleveland Cavalier gave his daughter, Zhuri, a house — that’s right, a house — for her 6th birthday.

“EARLY BDAY GIFT MY PRINCESS!!!!!” James says on a video posted on social media. “LOVE YOU BABY Z.” Zhuri turns 6 on Oct. 22.

The free-standing white house, built in the backyard of James’ mansion in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, is a smaller version of his “big house.”

“This little girl has the nerve to have her own house,” James says on the video as he shows the back of his home then pans to his daughter’s house. “How your house look just like the big house, though?”

