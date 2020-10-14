Coming 2 America 2 To Be Released on Amazon Dec 18

We’ve waited for years for ‘Coming 2 America’. In a surprise announcement, Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America will now be released via Amazon Studios and is expected to be released on December 18.

“Coming 2 America” is making one more connection before it arrives to American audiences.

The long-anticipated sequel to the Eddie Murphy classic is in the process of being sold by distributor Paramount Pictures to Amazon Studios, in a deal worth roughly $125 million, insiders said. The expected streaming premiere date is December 18, sources added.

Final details are being hammered out, sources said, including two complex consumer marketing tie-ins with McDonalds and whiskey brand Crown Royal, which are expected to transfer over to Amazon Studios with the film. Murphy, who produced, as well as stars in the film, has to give his blessing.

