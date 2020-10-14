Ari Lennox, Mulatto, 2 Chainz & More Will Perform At HBCU Virtual Homecoming

Ari Lennox, Kirk Franklin, 2 Chainz and more are on the lineup for Support Black Colleges’ inaugural HBCU Virtual Homecoming from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25. The Support Black Colleges clothing line linked up with creative brand studio Studio Ten85 for the celebration of Black culture. The HBCU Virtual Homecoming invites current students, alumni, potential students and others to attend a Build Your Own Brand business and entrepreneurship conference; a “Pitch Please” startup competition in the style of Shark Tank; a step show competition; and separate hip-hop and gospel concerts. Mulatto, Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, Gemaine, Marvin Sapp, Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne and DJ Jae Murphy are also performing.
Cardi B Celebrates 28th Birthday With Lap Dances, Offset Was There With A Rolls-Royce Too
6 photos Launch gallery