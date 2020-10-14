CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
Ari Lennox, Mulatto, 2 Chainz & More Will Perform At HBCU Virtual Homecoming

2017 BET Experience - Late Night Concert - Night 4

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ari Lennox, Kirk Franklin, 2 Chainz and more are on the lineup for Support Black Colleges’ inaugural HBCU Virtual Homecoming from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25. The Support Black Colleges clothing line linked up with creative brand studio Studio Ten85 for the celebration of Black culture. The HBCU Virtual Homecoming invites current students, alumni, potential students and others to attend a Build Your Own Brand business and entrepreneurship conference; a “Pitch Please” startup competition in the style of Shark Tank; a step show competition; and separate hip-hop and gospel concerts. Mulatto, Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, Gemaine, Marvin Sapp, Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne and DJ Jae Murphy are also performing.

