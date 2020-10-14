CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
MTV’s ‘Cribs’ Reboot Coming 2021

MTV International is rebooting iconic format “MTV Cribs,” with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, Nickelodeon personality and singer JoJo Siwa, former “Glee” star Kevin McHale and British singer Stefflon Don. The global launch follows something of a warm-up for “Cribs” in the last year. The show received a U.K. adaptation in September 2019, followed by this summer’s “MTV Cribs: Footballers Stay Home,” which was filmed remotely during the global pandemic. Snapchat also rebooted the format in the U.S. for a short-form series back in 2017. Stateside, MTV will also premiere a U.S. version of the show early next year.

[caption id="attachment_913396" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Eze Amos / Getty[/caption] What's it's going to take for more people to take this coronavirus pandemic seriously. For some music fans, unfortunately, it will be the news that Trey Songz has tested positive for COVID-19. https://www.instagram.com/p/CF-zMKTh4bA/ The 35-year-old "Say Ahh" singer made the reveal on social media. "Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. 🙏🏾," is the caption of his Instagram "What's up y'all? Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," said Trigga while wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. The singer noted that he'd been getting tested periodically since he's been out protesting and helping with food drives, and all had a young son at home. That said, he is not playing any games. He added, "7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. One out of 1000 Black people have died from it. I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining in my house until I see a negative sign... If you come in contact with COVID please do the same. Don't be like the President." Ain't that the truth. Trey Songz just dropped a new single called "Two Ways." Peep reactions to the news below. Get well soon Trey Songz. This story is developing.

