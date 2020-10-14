MTV’s ‘Cribs’ Reboot Coming 2021

Continue reading Trey Songz Tests Positive For Coronavirus & Is Quarantining: “Don’t Be Like The President”

Trey Songz Tests Positive For Coronavirus & Is Quarantining: "Don't Be Like The President"

[caption id="attachment_913396" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Eze Amos / Getty[/caption] What's it's going to take for more people to take this coronavirus pandemic seriously. For some music fans, unfortunately, it will be the news that Trey Songz has tested positive for COVID-19. https://www.instagram.com/p/CF-zMKTh4bA/ The 35-year-old "Say Ahh" singer made the reveal on social media. "Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. 🙏🏾," is the caption of his Instagram "What's up y'all? Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," said Trigga while wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. The singer noted that he'd been getting tested periodically since he's been out protesting and helping with food drives, and all had a young son at home. That said, he is not playing any games. He added, "7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. One out of 1000 Black people have died from it. I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining in my house until I see a negative sign... If you come in contact with COVID please do the same. Don't be like the President." Ain't that the truth. Trey Songz just dropped a new single called "Two Ways." Peep reactions to the news below. Get well soon Trey Songz. This story is developing.