Kanye West Is Back On Instagram & Drops Campaign Video

It’s no secret Kanye West’s Twitter rants have long been legendary — his presence on Instagram less so. In fact, Yeezy has sat out of that particular game, having previously deactivated his account for extended periods of time. As of now, the last IG activity we’ve seen from the Jesus Is King rapper arrived back in 2018, following the onslaught of “Surgical Summer.” He went on to deactivate his page shortly thereafter — it should be noted that Yeezy was frequently embroiled in conflict around that time, which may have factored into his decision.

[caption id="attachment_914541" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Consolidated News Pictures / Getty[/caption] Kanye West is dangerous. Sure, the music can be great, at times, but late last night (Oct. 8), Yeezy proudly tweeted an image of his name being written in on a Presidential ballot. https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1314407219434196993 Just so we're clear, any votes for Kanye West only help Donald Trump. The "Power" rapper doesn't have a chance in hell of winning the Presidency. He is only on a little over a dozen ballots nationwide, but the GOP will take any bit of help their cheating hearts can get. Nevertheless, Yeezy is proud of his useful idiot status, even copping to running as a spoiler for Joe Biden. So in that regard, Kanye West is doing his best to help the racist President, who put kids in cages and just last week was unable to denounce white supremacy, back in the White House for another four years. It goes without saying that many are extremely pissed off at Kanye West right now, including political analyst and New York Times opinion writer Charles Blow. "This is not just a narcissist," tweeted Blow, referencing West aforementioned tweet. "This is not just a man struggling with mental issues. This is not just an entertainer out of his depths. This is a dangerous man allowing himself to be used to hurt the rest of us. This is not a joke. Writing in Kanye just helps Trump. Pisses me off https://twitter.com/CharlesMBlow/status/1314573026172841986 Where is the lie? Peep more of the reactions to Yeezy's betrayal, to many, below. It be your own people... https://twitter.com/JovanSpinoza/status/1314550159989112832 https://twitter.com/Hopeoverfear2/status/1314579854164021248

 

