Danny Greens Wife And Family Receive Death Threats

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was a cliffhanger with many debating the ending. Should LeBron have taken the shot OR was he correct in passing to an open Danny Green? LeBron passed, Danny missed and now he and his fiancee are receiving death threats. Danny said he does not care about the threats and calls it ‘noise.’ He said social media bullying has been apart of his Laker experience he has learned to block out. Danny said I hope they are that passionate about voting. Do you ever wonder, how did we get here? How did people get so comfortable being bully’s on the computer? Should LeBron have taken the shot?

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green said he and his fiancée have received death threats on social media in the aftermath of his missed 3 late in Game 5 of the NBA Finals that could have helped L.A. win the championship.

After Blair Bashen, the former Purdue volleyball player to whom Green proposed this summer, posted about the vitriol she was receiving, he reached out with concern.

“I had to ask, ‘Are you getting death threats?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, you are too,’ and I was like, I don’t know, because I don’t really pay attention or care,” Green said after shootaround Sunday ahead of Game 6. “Nor am I upset, shaken or worried about it. I’m just not one of those types of people. I probably should be a little more paranoid or safe about things.”

