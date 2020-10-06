CLOSE
Chance The Rapper Speaks On Why He Turned Down McDonald’s Super Bowl Ad

McDonald’s might be the biggest fast-food franchise in the world which makes you wonder why it took them so long to collaborate with celebrities. Sure, there’s the argument that McDonald’s is trash and one could lose fans but if the Travis Scott collaboration is any indication, people are simply excited when they see a familiar face attached with an already familiar product.

Following J Balvin’s collaboration announcement yesterday, Chance The Rapper revealed that he was in negotiation with the fast-food company for a Super Bowl ad, though things went awry. Joe Freshgoods, who previously collaborated with McDonald’s for a capsule collection, chimed in on the Balvin collab, saying, “they just used me to see if it could work and I proved it could.” That’s when Chance chimed in.

