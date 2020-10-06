CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
Travis Scott’s ‘Franchise’ No. 1 on Hot 100

Just before the end of September, Travis Scott shared a new single “Franchise” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. (who was unfairly maligned for her verse, imo). Chart wise, the song’s debut couldn’t have gone better: “Franchise” topped the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week, entering at No. 1, according to a press release from Epic Records.

