Jacquees & Dreezy Breakup On Twitter

Not all break-ups are amicable. You all know that — maybe you’ve even been part of a messy split yourself. Unfortunately for Jacquees and Dreezy, things didn’t work out between them as a couple and, this weekend, they aired out all their dirty laundry to dry on Twitter.

The two recording artists were dating for a while but, this weekend, they decided to go their separate ways and, instead of keeping things mature, they got downright ugly with one another, announcing the split on social media.

Yu gone kill yo self tryna handle a bitch like me. Leave me alone. — 💎 BIG OG DREEZ (@dreezydreezy) October 5, 2020

I tried it didn't work. Moving on… — 💎 BIG OG DREEZ (@dreezydreezy) October 5, 2020

