CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
HomeTatum Takeover

Jacquees & Dreezy Breakup On Twitter

Singer Jacquees

Source: 93.9 / WKYS

Not all break-ups are amicable. You all know that — maybe you’ve even been part of a messy split yourself. Unfortunately for Jacquees and Dreezy, things didn’t work out between them as a couple and, this weekend, they aired out all their dirty laundry to dry on Twitter.

The two recording artists were dating for a while but, this weekend, they decided to go their separate ways and, instead of keeping things mature, they got downright ugly with one another, announcing the split on social media.

dreezy , jacquees

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sza Soul Train music Awards
SZA Confirms Her & Drake Dated
 2 hours ago
10.05.20
Z1079 Summer Jam 2017 @stretch_34
Jacquees & Dreezy Breakup On Twitter
 2 hours ago
10.05.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
4 items
Megan Thee Stallion Performed “Savage” On SNL, Drags…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
Photos
Close