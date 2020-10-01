Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Together For Stormi’s 1st Day Of School

Around this time last year, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner announced that they were splitting up, calling off their relationship and going their separate ways. Neither of the two seems to have moved on with another love interest, despite rumors popping off every once in a while.
Today was a special day for the former lovebirds, celebrating their two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster’s first day of school. Her waking moments were captured on video to be posted to Kylie’s nearly 200 million followers on Instagram.
