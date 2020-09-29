CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
Lil Baby Says He Won’t Make Another Song Like “The Bigger Picture”

While emphasis was placed on his drip — GQ is a fashion magazine at the end of the day — the superstar rapper from Atlanta was also asked about everything that has happened this year, prompting him to release “The Bigger Picture” in June. According to him, he isn’t rushing to get back into the studio to make further statements on politics, social unrest, and other issues we’re facing.

