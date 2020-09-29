CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
HomeTatum Takeover

Lil Wayne Gets 30 New Platinum Plaques “

Lil Wayne

Source: HOT 107.5 / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

A few days ago, the RIAA officially certified thirty new Lil Wayne songs and albums, nearly doubling the rapper’s stash in one fell swoop. From the look of it, many of this recent batch reached back to some of his older albums, with songs like “Go DJ,” “Blunt Blowin,” “Prom Queen,” “3 Peat,” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” his most popular song of all time “Lollipop” (currently 8x platinum) and many more going platinum once again

Amazon Luna

HHW Gaming: Amazon Announces Luna Cloud Gaming Streaming Service, Twitter Is Clowning It

10 photos Launch gallery

HHW Gaming: Amazon Announces Luna Cloud Gaming Streaming Service, Twitter Is Clowning It

Continue reading HHW Gaming: Amazon Announces Luna Cloud Gaming Streaming Service, Twitter Is Clowning It

HHW Gaming: Amazon Announces Luna Cloud Gaming Streaming Service, Twitter Is Clowning It

[caption id="attachment_910554" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: Amazon / Amazon Luna[/caption] Here comes a new challenger into the gaming world, Amazon. But it's not getting the welcoming reception Amazon hoped it would. In a stunning move on Thursday (Sept.24), Amazon unveiled its new cloud gaming streaming service called Luna. The service will allow subscribers to stream games to PC, Mac, and Fire TV devices, and there will be web apps available for the iPhone and iPad. Android's app will come later down the line. If Luna sounds familiar, you're not bugging. It's basically the same thing as Google's Stadia gaming streaming service. There is a difference, though, Luna will allow users to subscribe to various "game channels." When it launches, the Luna+ channel will be available. It will let subscribers play games like Resident Evil 7, Control, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair for just $5.99 as an introductory price. Amazon boasts that Luna+ will run "select titles" at 4K resolution at 60fps and allow users to play on two devices simultaneously. Amazon also announced there will be a Ubisoft channel that will also support 4K resolution and mobile gaming. Amazon describes the channel as "the first of multiple Luna game channels in development, where customers can play games from their favorite publishers and genres." No price was revealed for the channel. Luna will also have integration of the Amazon streaming service Twitch and revealed that "players will see Twitch streams for games in the service, and from Twitch, they'll be able to instantly start playing Luna games." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxGLFUUUZbM Amazon also announced that a $49.99 Alexa-powered controller will be available during an early access period and will connect directly to Fire TV devices to reduce latency the controller and game. If you're into playing with a mouse and keyboard, you can use that also or any other Bluetooth game controllers. If you're interested in getting the service, you can sign up for early access right now, but there is no timetable as to when it will launch. While all of this does sound very intriguing, gamers on Twitter clowned the service anyway, immediately pegging it as a Stadia knockoff, suggesting it will flop like Google's service. https://twitter.com/Rattiom32/status/1309206072733904898?s=20 Ouch, not. Stadia rip off sheesh. You can peep the rest of the reactions to the announcement of Luna in the gallery below. — Photo: Amazon / Amazon Luna

LIL WAYNE

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Lil Baby Protesting With The People
Lil Baby Says He Won’t Make Another Song…
 1 hour ago
09.28.20
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Gets 30 New Platinum Plaques “
 2 hours ago
09.28.20
Megan Thee Stallion Shares “F*ck You” Message After…
 11 hours ago
09.28.20
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce…
 12 hours ago
09.28.20
Photos
Close