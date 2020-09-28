Tory Tries To Defend Album Release

Many people were conflicted about the timing of Tory Lanez’s album this past Friday. Why did he wait so long after the incident with Megan to speak on it? According to Tory, who returned to Instagram to explain, he wrote, 9/25 my mother’s birthday, the day she passed away, the day the album dropped. Ok, but the album is not about his mom. It’s about the relationship and incident with Megan Thee Stallion. Are you buying Tory’s reason?

The Canadian native went to his Instagram page to keep things a buck. TL said he decided to put out the studio effort in memory of his late mom. After the album’s release, social media unloaded on Tory’s new studio project. Most people took personal offense to him appearing to victim shame estranged friend Megan Thee Stallion and questioned his overall tactic of profiting off the drama.

