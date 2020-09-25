Cardi B: “My DMs Are Flooded” Following Divorce Announcement

Cardi B reportedly went live on OnlyFans and said that her DMs are flooded following her Offset divorce announcement. Fredo Bang isn’t the only person to shooting his shot at the rapper following her announcement that she and Offest were getting a divorce. Apparently, her inbox is overflowing with people trying to become her next husband.
She also shared that she doesn’t plan on dating anytime soon, saying that she could “rebirth” herself if she wants to and “could date any man I want.” She added, “My DMs are flooded,” and that she doesn’t want to date because she’s “so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”
Jalen Rose Yells Out "Arrest The Cop That Murdered Breonna Taylor" On Air
15 photos Launch gallery