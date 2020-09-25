Rihanna Announces Men’s Underwear ‘Savage X Fenty’

King Combs models the first-ever men’s underwear collection for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty. Rihanna just continues to branch out, announcing this week that her Savage X Fenty line of lingerie would be expanding to include men’s underwear.
“I wanted to create men’s wear styles that everyone can wear,” said Rihanna to Women’s Wear Daily, unveiling Christian “King” Combs as the first sign-on for the men’s line. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”
