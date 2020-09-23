Oprah Winfrey Hosts TownHall For Black Women Voters

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is using the power of her network to encourage black women to vote in the upcoming presidential election This Thursday, Sept. 24, Oprah will host a virtual town hall in hopes of getting black women to vote. The event is called OWN Your Vote: Our Lives Depend On It and airs at 8/7c.

Winfrey is teaming up with the NAACP and national voting rights leaders for the virtual conversation. Among the speakers set to give remarks are Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, activist Minyon Moore, NAACP National Director for Youth and College Division Tiffany Dena Loftin, and civil rights attorney Judith Browne Dianis. The town hall is centered around motivating voters and providing information on how to register to vote, request absentee ballots, and organize their communities. OWN Your Vote is specifically making an effort to encourage Black women to use their voices, and provide them with tools and resources to help overcome voter suppression, as well as shedding light on their concerns and placing a spotlight on community issues.

