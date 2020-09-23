CLOSE
Orlando Brown Opens Up About Drug Abuse

"We The Party" - Los Angeles Special Screening

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Actor Orlando Brown is speaking out about his drug addiction. A video of the former Disney Channel actor was uploaded on Twitter over the weekend by the pastor of the church, where he attends the Rise Discipleship program. It’s a free, 6-month in-patient program to help those struggling with drugs, alcohol, depression, and more.

His drug usage has been chronicled through a handful of bizarre social media posts and arrests. theGrio reports back in 2018, the actor sought help through an intervention with Dr. Phil after multiple DUI’s, and being charged with battery against a spouse. He also had an active arrest warrant from 2016 when he was arrested on charges of domestic abuse and meth possession.

“My name is Orlando Brown. You may know me from a little show from back in the day called That’s So Raven,” he said. “I went through a lot. I experimented with crystal meth, with weed. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff.”

He also shares how his fiancée introduced him to the church where he stands on stage.

 

