Nicole Young Steals $300K From Soon To Be Ex-Husband Dr.Dre

Attorneys for Dr.Dre have accused Nicole Young of emptying the business account of a company set up to manage Dre’s label, Record One. In documents made public Monday, Lawyer Ed McPherson accuses the 50-year-old woman of “blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds.” McPherson says he has a copy of a $363,571 check Young wrote to herself. It’s unclear if she’s suspected of embezzling more. This is getting messier by the minute!

Record One, a company co-founded by Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young, has allegedly had its bank account “decimated” by Young.

Dre and the other partner at Record One LLC, Larry Chatman, have demanded that Young return the money no later than Sept. 29. The letter adds that Young, in taking out the money from the account seemingly without warning the other partners, has breached her fiduciary duties with Record One. If she doesn’t give back the money, the attorneys said they will file a lawsuit against her.

