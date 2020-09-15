CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Steph Curry, Norman Lear & More Are Bringing Animated Reboot Of Good Times To Netflix

Good Times is coming back to the small screen but in a different form!

Scene From 'Good Times'

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Good Times is coming back to the small screen but in a different form. The 70’s hit series featuring the Evans family is headed to Netflix as an animated series. The show’s original producer Norman Lear will be joined by NBA Champion Stephen Curry and Seth MacFarlane. According to ShadowAndAct.com, the animated version will follow “the Evans family as they navigate today’s world and contemporary social issues. Just as the original did years ago, Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family, we can keep our heads above water.”

Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’ Ja’net Dubois Radiated Beauty And Grace

12 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’ Ja’net Dubois Radiated Beauty And Grace

Continue reading Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’ Ja’net Dubois Radiated Beauty And Grace

Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’ Ja’net Dubois Radiated Beauty And Grace

[caption id="attachment_3073613" align="alignleft" width="813"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Sadly, we’ve lost another legend. Good Times co-star Ja’net Dubois has passed away. She was 74. According to TMZ, the vibrant actress “died unexpectedly in her sleep overnight at her home in Glendale, CA.” She hadn’t complained of any major health issues and even attended a fan event in the past few weeks, the gossip site noted. Most of us know Dubois for her role in Norman Lear’s groundbreaking comedy “Good Times” which she played the witty, sassy, best-dressed diva in the projects, Wilona Woods. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0RFm7iVcCY   Born in Brooklyn New York, the Hunter College alum’s amazing career began as with actors Sammy Davis Jr. and Louis Gossett Jr. on Broadway in “Golden Boy,” was later seen on Broadway in “A Raisin In The Sun” and blessed us with her gifts in several movies, including “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” “Tropic Thunder” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.” As TV One noted, her other TV credits included Sanford and Son, Shaft, A Different World, Sister, Sister, Martin, E.R., Moesha, The Steve Harvey Show, and Everybody and Roots: The Next Generation. Also, according to TV Guide, she was also the first African-American actress to have a regular role in a soap opera, helped create the Pan African Film & Arts Festival in 1992 and was a Jet Magazine pin-up girl back in 1960. In addition, the loving mother of three won two Emmys for her voice-over work on the hit animated series “The PJs.” But most importantly, while Dubois had a stunning physical presence on and off-screen, she was a talented singer and musician, having composed and sung the iconic theme song “Movin’ On Up,” for the hit show, The Jefferson’s. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYcqToQzzGY&feature=youtu.be Without question, Dubois was an undeniable blend of #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackExcellence. She will be greatly missed but her gifts will live forever, thanks to her amazing work. So to celebrate her life, here are 12 times that Dubois radiated beauty and grace. Rest in power Ja’net.

In a statement, Curry and fellow producer from his production company, Unanimous MediaErick Peyton said “We are so excited about this project! Unanimous is all about authentic partnerships and this team felt genuine from the beginning. Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family we can overcome any obstacle. We think, now more than ever, the world needs to see a show with hope and positivity.”

Good Times aired from 1974-1979 for six seasons with stars, John Amos, Esther Rolle, Ja’net Dubois, Bernadette Stanis, Ralph Carter, Jimmie Walker, Janet Jackson. The program was one of the shows brought to this generation on ABC’s “Live From A Studio Audience.” The one time live version aired in December 2019 with stars Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, and Jharrel Jerome.

Source | ShadowAndAct.com

RELATED: Was Ja’net Dubois The First “Play Auntie” In TV History?

RELATED: The Cast Of ‘Good Times’ Reunites On The ‘Steve Harvey Show’

 

Steph Curry, Norman Lear & More Are Bringing Animated Reboot Of Good Times To Netflix  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Teyana Taylor’s Abs Are Back Just Days After…
 4 hours ago
09.15.20
11 items
Game, Set, Match: Twitter Was Totally Here For…
 1 day ago
09.15.20
10 items
Rapper Kid Rock Will Headline Rally Alongside Donald…
 1 day ago
09.15.20
Lil Durk Trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine’s First Week Album…
 1 day ago
09.15.20
Photos
Close