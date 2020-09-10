Burna Boy joined Headkrack on The Morning Hustle to discuss his new album “Twice as Tall”. Released in August, the 15-track record was executive produced by Bad Boy Records mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He talks about how COVID-19 has impacted him personally, how African history has been whitewashed just like in the United Sates, and what we can expect to see from him next.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Make sure you subscribe to The Morning Hustle YouTube channel & download our brand new mobile app to stream us live every morning!

SEE ALSO: Big Sean Reveals Finding His Life Purpose & Confronting Mental Health Struggles While Making ‘Detroit 2’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Larenz Tate Reflects On His Career, ‘Love Jones’ Sequel, & Reveals If He Ever Dated Nia Long [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Burna Boy Talks Working With Diddy & How African History Has Too, Been White Washed Like US History [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: