This Week’s Vitamins: “Doors are opening! The wait wasn’t punishment, it was Preparation” + More

August 24th – August 28th

Monday, August 24th: “CELEBRATE EVERYTHING”

 

Wednesday, August 26th: “The Person In 1st Place Doesn’t Worry About Who Came In 4th Place”

 

Thursday, August 27th: “Your Friends & Family are NOT your target audience”

 

Friday, August 28th: “Doors are opening! The wait wasn’t punishment, it was Preparation”

 

This Week’s Vitamins: “Doors are opening! The wait wasn’t punishment, it was Preparation” + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

