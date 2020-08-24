WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 24, 2020: Republican Convention Kicks Off — Emergency Postal Aid — Girl Scouts Make History

1. Republican National Convention Kicks Off Tonight with More Trump Controversies

Hundreds of Republican delegates are headed to Charlotte, NC, for a scaled-down and physically distant convention beginning tonight.

2. Nancy Pelosi Spearheads House Passage of Postal Bill, But Will Senate Follow Suit? Not Likely

In between Committee appearances by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to explain changes to the processing and delivery of mail, the House was called back into session and passed a bill providing $25 billion in emergency funding.

3. Coronavirus Update: Joe Biden Says He’s Willing to Shut Down the Country Again to Stop Covid-19 Deaths

During an interview with ABC News, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would follow scientists’ recommendations to shut down the country again to stop the spread of the virus if he is elected in November.

4. Judith Batty Named First Black Interim CEO of Girl Scouts

For the first time in its 108-year history, the Girl Scouts of the United States has named its first Black CEO.

5. Foot Locker Races Ahead Of COVID Economic Slump With Big Profits

Foot Locker has stunned the stock markets with a surprise earnings beat with substantial profits during the pandemic.

