FLO & GO – “No Justice, No Peace” [VIDEO]

America needs a new song right now!
Since we partnered up with 300 Entertainment and are searching for the next unsigned artist that has that next song that defines whats going on at this moment, we decided to dedicate this weeks Flo & Go as an example of what we’re looking for!
We’re looking for a song that reflects our times, music that gives us power. Are you an artist with THAT song in your head? The Morning Hustle and 300 Entertainment are looking for “The Song.” A fight song and a new song of hope. The soundtrack for right now.
The winner will receive $5000 and a distribution deal of your song on all streaming platforms and more! Upload your song here.
Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism
Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism
1. Washington, D.C.1 of 15
2. Harlem, New York City2 of 15
3. Nairobi, Kenya3 of 15
4. Leicester, England4 of 15
5. Manchester, England5 of 15
6. Atlanta6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8. Philadelphia8 of 15
9. Melbourne, Australia9 of 15
10. Belfast, Ireland10 of 15
11. London11 of 15
12. Prague12 of 15
13. France13 of 15
14. Poland14 of 15
15. Los Angeles15 of 15
