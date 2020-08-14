CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

This Week’s Vitamins: “BIG Results Require BIG Ambitions” + More

DJ QuickSilva Vitamin of the Day

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

August 10th – August 14th

Monday, August 10th: “Work On Yourself”

 

Tuesday, August 11th: “Stop Saying You Lack Time, It’s Actually You Lack Discipline”

 

Wednesday, August 12th: “BIG Results Require BIG Ambitions”

 

Thursday, August 13th: “One Of The Biggest Lies You Can Tell Is A Lie To Yourself”

 

Friday, August 14th: “Stop Trying To Skip Steps, There’s No Easy Way To High Levels Of Success”

 

RELATED: Last Week’s Vitamins: “Things Don’t Get Easier, You Get Better” + More

 

QuickSilva Show Addition

This Week’s Vitamins: “BIG Results Require BIG Ambitions” + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Mamba Forever: Orange County California Declares August 24…
 1 day ago
08.14.20
A$AP Ferg ft. Nicki Minaj & MaidenTYO “Move…
 1 day ago
08.14.20
HHW Tech Review: Turtle Beach’s New Stealth 600…
 1 day ago
08.14.20
Trump Satire Queen Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special…
 1 day ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close