Ciara And Sienna Rock Matching Fros In ‘Rooted’ Single Art

Ciara might have given birth a few weeks ago, but she used the final days of her pregnancy to shoot promotional videos and photos for her forthcoming single Rooted. Following in the aesthetic of Teyana Taylor’s Black Panther party maternity photo, Ci Ci released the single art that shows the singer perched in a wicker chair with her exposed baby bump and children by her side.

Sienna and Future Jr. are clad in all-black while Sienna’s curly do matches her mama’s big bro. Ciara simply titled the powerful image, “Rooted 8.13.20.”

With so much chatter around “Rooted,” Ci Ci really gave fans something to talk about when she dropped a video twerking with her last trimester belly and showing off her superior knee strength.

Ciara followed up with a snippet of the single on social media.

“Young girls, stay rooted…Got the heart, got a soul like Harriet…Brown skin poppin, I’m rooted/ Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you,” she sings over the uplifting track.

Proceeds from profits will go toward the Grantmakers for Girls of Color According to the non-profits Instagram bio, “#G4GC is a leading philanthropic organization dedicated to cultivating investments in support of girls of color in the U.S.”

Ciara gave birth to baby Win Harrison Wilson a few weeks ago and gave us a glimpse of the baby boy, here.

