DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

July 27th – July 31st

Monday, July 27th: “Stop stressing over things you can not change”

Tuesday, July 28th: “Get Back to doing more of what keeps you happy & sane”

Wednesday, July 29th: “The easiest way to kill something special is by comparing it to something else”

Thursday, July 30th: “Don’t be afraid to MOVE ON ”

Friday, July 31st: “Stop wasting your time & energy trying to clear your name, Time will tell”

This Week's Vitamins: "The Easiest Way To Kill Something Special Is By Comparing It To Something Else" + More was originally published on kysdc.com

