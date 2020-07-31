This Week’s Vitamins: “The Easiest Way To Kill Something Special Is By Comparing It To Something Else” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”
July 27th – July 31st
Monday, July 27th: “Stop stressing over things you can not change”
Tuesday, July 28th: “Get Back to doing more of what keeps you happy & sane”
Wednesday, July 29th: “The easiest way to kill something special is by comparing it to something else”
Thursday, July 30th: “Don’t be afraid to MOVE ON”
Friday, July 31st: “Stop wasting your time & energy trying to clear your name, Time will tell”
