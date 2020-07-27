CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Meg Thee Stallion Breaks Silence In 1st IG Live Since Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Megan Thee Stallion / 300 Ent

Houston Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion later addressed why she refrained from using social media over the past week. “And it’s not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn’t ready to speak. That’s not no shit you immediately get on the Internet and start talkin’ about,”She confirmed that she was shot in both feet, revealing that she had to undergo surgery to get the bullets removed. “Thank god the bullets didn’t touch bones or break tendons. Like I know my momma and my daddy and my granny had to be lookin’ out for me with that because where the bullets hit at, it missed everything but the mothafuckas were in there.”

Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz
Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019
13 photos
Kylie Jenner , megan thee stallion , tory lanez

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Meg Thee Stallion Breaks Silence In 1st IG…
 4 hours ago
07.27.20
Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Megan Thee Stallion Joke
 4 hours ago
07.27.20
20 items
Talib Kweli Allegedly Clapped Sara Jay’s Caucasian Cheeks,…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
Michael Rapaport DRAGS August Alsina, Dishes on Housewives,…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
Photos
Close