Meg Thee Stallion Breaks Silence In 1st IG Live Since Shooting

Houston Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion later addressed why she refrained from using social media over the past week. “And it’s not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn’t ready to speak. That’s not no shit you immediately get on the Internet and start talkin’ about,”She confirmed that she was shot in both feet, revealing that she had to undergo surgery to get the bullets removed. “Thank god the bullets didn’t touch bones or break tendons. Like I know my momma and my daddy and my granny had to be lookin’ out for me with that because where the bullets hit at, it missed everything but the mothafuckas were in there.”