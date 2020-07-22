Angie’s Motivation: Why You Must Train Your Mind According To Mike Tyson [VIDEO]

Angie’s Morning Motivation comes from Mike Tyson, “You have to train your mind to be stronger than feelings or else you’re going to lose yourself.”

She explains the power in calm. The next time you start to feel yourself losing control over your feelings, you can find better resolutions for your problems or problem people. When we lose control of our emotions we lose control of our ability to make good decisions and defuse hostile situations.

