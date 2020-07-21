WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 21, 2020: Saving Kanye West — NFL Players Voice Concern — Healthcare Racial Bias

1. Top Georgia Democrats Pick One Of Their Own to Run For John Lewis Congressional Seat

Civil rights giant John Lewis died Friday night following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. Mr. Lewis represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District that includes parts of Atlanta for 33 years.

2. Help Kanye… NOW!

Kanye West is not a politician. At this moment, he’s not even an artist. Kanye is a man in the midst of mental crisis.

3. Coronavirus Update: NFL Players Take to Social Media to Voice Concerns Over Coronavirus Safety

Plans to begin training camps are moving forward despite ongoing negotiations with the NFL and the players’ union to address Covid-19 testing and other health and safety procedures.

4. Texas CB Kobe Boyce Stepping Away From Football

We are in the midst of a pandemic and quarantine, along with racial and political unrest.

5. The $45 Billion Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Is Plagued With Racial Bias

It appears that technology and algorithms are not immune to the realities of racism, even as the healthcare industry increases its reliance on artificial intelligence (AI).

